Aravind, Mokit power TN to 10-wicket victory

CHENNAI: Opening batters S Aravind (124 not out off 136 balls, 13 fours, 2 sixes) and RS Mokit Hariharan (108 not out off 105 balls, 12 fours) smashed unbeaten hundreds as Tamil Nadu crushed Hyderabad by 10 wickets in the Men’s Under-25 Group A match in Jaipur on Wednesday.

After restricting Hyderabad to 238 for nine, Tamil Nadu got home with 10 overs left in the bank, thanks to the 239-run partnership for the unbroken first wicket.