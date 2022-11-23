Aravind, Mokit Hariharan
Aravind, Mokit Hariharan
Sports

Aravind, Mokit power TN to 10-wicket victory

After restricting Hyderabad to 238 for nine, Tamil Nadu got home with 10 overs left in the bank, thanks to the 239-run partnership for the unbroken first wicket.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Opening batters S Aravind (124 not out off 136 balls, 13 fours, 2 sixes) and RS Mokit Hariharan (108 not out off 105 balls, 12 fours) smashed unbeaten hundreds as Tamil Nadu crushed Hyderabad by 10 wickets in the Men’s Under-25 Group A match in Jaipur on Wednesday.

BRIEF SCORES: Hyderabad 238/9 in 50 overs (A Vaishnav Reddy 28, Nitish Reddy 53, C Hitesh Yadav 34, Ilyaan Sathani 47, H Trilok Nag 3/49, S Mohan Prasath 3/57) lost to Tamil Nadu 239/0 in 40 overs (S Aravind 124*, RS Mokit Hariharan 108*). Points: Tamil Nadu 4(12); Hyderabad 0(8)

