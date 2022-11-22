TN beats Chandigarh by nine wickets in Cooch Behar match

CHENNAI: Opener S Mohamed Ali hit an unconquered 80 (118 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) while skipper A Badrinath, in at No.3, remained unbeaten on 45 as Tamil Nadu defeated Chandigarh by nine wickets on the fourth and final day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

After bowling Chandigarh out for its overnight score of 290 in the second innings, Tamil Nadu reached its victory target of 141 in 42.1 overs. Tamil Nadu earned six points while Chandigarh returned empty-handed.