Jagadeesan, TN rewrite plenty of records

Speaking to DT Next from Bengaluru, Jagadeesan said that the mental space he is in and the processes and routines he has been following helped him amass runs in the tournament. “It feels good to hear people say ‘you have got these records’. For me to get them… the base of it… with the kind of mindset I have. I am really happy about that,” said the current top-scorer of the competition with 799 runs in six innings.