Jagadeesan, TN rewrite plenty of records
CHENNAI: Opener Narayan Jagadeesan shattered numerous records en route to his magnificent 277 as Tamil Nadu demolished Arunachal Pradesh by a massive 435 runs in the lop-sided Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C contest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
Riding on Jagadeesan’s men’s world-record fifth consecutive List A century and his opening partner B Sai Sudharsan’s belligerent 154, Tamil Nadu amassed a mammoth 506 for two – highest team total in 50-over cricket – and then bundled Arunachal out for a paltry 71 in 28.4 overs.
Speaking to DT Next from Bengaluru, Jagadeesan said that the mental space he is in and the processes and routines he has been following helped him amass runs in the tournament. “It feels good to hear people say ‘you have got these records’. For me to get them… the base of it… with the kind of mindset I have. I am really happy about that,” said the current top-scorer of the competition with 799 runs in six innings.
“More than the rankings (records), I am happy with the space I have been in. [Ahead of the tournament], I did not focus on the runs I would get. I just wanted to be constant; you cannot have a different mindset for each and every match. I am trying to maintain the same kind of state of mind,” added Jagadeesan.
