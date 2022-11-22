India vs New Zealand: Rain stops play in 3rd T20I

NAPIER: Chasing 161 to win, India were 75 for 4 against New Zealand when rain stopped play in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

Deepak Hooda (9) and Hardik Pandya (30) were at the crease with India still needing 86 runs from 66 balls when heavens opened up at the McLean Park. Earlier, the start of the match was delayed due to rain.