2024 T20 WC to have new format

In the 2021 and 2022 editions, the first round was followed by the ‘Super 12’ phase but in the next tournament, the top-two teams from each of the four groups will progress to the ‘Super Eight’ stage, where they will be further divided into two groups of four each. Then, the top-two sides in each of the two ‘Super Eight’ groups will make it to the semi-finals, which will be followed by the final.