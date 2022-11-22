2024 T20 WC to have new format
NEW DELHI: The 2024 T20 World Cup will be played in a different format, in which 20 participating teams will be divided into four groups of five each and the first round will be followed by a ‘Super Eight’ stage.
In the 2021 and 2022 editions, the first round was followed by the ‘Super 12’ phase but in the next tournament, the top-two teams from each of the four groups will progress to the ‘Super Eight’ stage, where they will be further divided into two groups of four each. Then, the top-two sides in each of the two ‘Super Eight’ groups will make it to the semi-finals, which will be followed by the final.
As many as 12 teams have already secured their berth in the next edition of the tournament, which will be hosted in the West Indies and the United States of America. As hosts, the West Indies and the USA take up the first two spots.
The top-eight teams in the recently held T20 World Cup in Australia (top-four in each ‘Super 12’ group), including reigning champion England and runner-up Pakistan, have gained spots for the 2024 tournament. Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the next best teams on the ICC men’s T20I rankings, have also secured their berth. The remaining eight spots will be decided in regional play, the ICC said.
