Vignesh bags five-wicket haul on the third day
CHENNAI: Ishaan Gaba (85 off 263 balls, 11 fours), Neel Dhaliwal (70 off 157 balls, 7 fours) and Arnav Bansal (52 off 50 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) struck half-centuries as Chandigarh stood at 290 for nine in its second innings against Tamil Nadu at stumps on the third day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Chandigarh on Monday.
Chandigarh held a 140-run lead with one wicket in the bank at close of play. For Tamil Nadu, which is still in the ascendancy, left-arm spinner P Vignesh (5/72) was the standout bowler as he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul of the season.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 295 vs Chandigarh 145 & 290/9 in 105 overs (Arnav Bansal 52, Ishaan Gaba 85, Neel Dhaliwal 70, P Vignesh 5/72)
