Vignesh
Vignesh
Sports

Vignesh bags five-wicket haul on the third day

Chandigarh held a 140-run lead with one wicket in the bank at close of play. For Tamil Nadu, which is still in the ascendancy, left-arm spinner P Vignesh (5/72) was the standout bowler as he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul of the season.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Ishaan Gaba (85 off 263 balls, 11 fours), Neel Dhaliwal (70 off 157 balls, 7 fours) and Arnav Bansal (52 off 50 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) struck half-centuries as Chandigarh stood at 290 for nine in its second innings against Tamil Nadu at stumps on the third day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Chandigarh on Monday.

Chandigarh held a 140-run lead with one wicket in the bank at close of play. For Tamil Nadu, which is still in the ascendancy, left-arm spinner P Vignesh (5/72) was the standout bowler as he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul of the season.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 295 vs Chandigarh 145 & 290/9 in 105 overs (Arnav Bansal 52, Ishaan Gaba 85, Neel Dhaliwal 70, P Vignesh 5/72)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chandigarh
Cooch Behar Trophy
Vignesh
Men’s Under-19

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in