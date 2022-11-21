Thalaivas back to winning ways

In the post-match press conference, Thalaivas coach, Ashan Kumar, pointed out the significance of this victory in the wake of their recent poor results. “Firstly, I’m glad that we have started off our Hyderabad leg with a crucial win over a strong opponent. Had we lost this match, it would have made things difficult for us in the games ahead. I should credit my team for executing the strategy to perfection and for maintaining composure at tense moments,” said Ashan.