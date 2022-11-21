2018 semi-finalist makes flying start with 6-2 win over Iran

England was not done, however, as Saka grabbed his second in the 62nd minute. Sterling turned in midfield and fed Saka, who jinked before dropping his shoulder and calmly placing the ball into the bottom corner. Iran pulled one back when Taremi smashed the ball into the top corner, but Rashford came on in a raft of England changes in the 70th minute and cut inside a defender before slotting his side’s fifth moments later. Grealish turned in England’s sixth from close range in the 90th minute.