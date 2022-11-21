2018 semi-finalist makes flying start with 6-2 win over Iran
DOHA: England got its World Cup campaign off to a flying start as it rattled in the goals past a shell-shocked Iran and cruised to an impressive 6-2 Group B victory on Monday in a timely return to form for Gareth Southgate’s team.
England, a semi-finalist in the previous edition in Russia in 2018, came into the tournament without a win in six matches, but a dynamic opening 45 minutes, in which Jude Bellingham scored his first England goal, Bukayo Saka doubled the lead and Raheem Sterling grabbed a third, set up a second-half stroll.
Saka’s second goal allowed England to take its foot off the gas and opened the door for Iran to pull one back through Mehdi Taremi. But, substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish rounded off England’s scoring. Although Taremi bagged another goal from the penalty spot in the 13th minute of stoppage time, bringing the total to an astonishing 26 minutes in both halves, England’s work was done.
At a World Cup dominated by politics, despite FIFA’s determination that the football should be left to do the talking, the build-up to the game was overshadowed by issues off the pitch. England captain Harry Kane had abandoned plans to wear a ‘One Love’ armband when the FIFA made clear that those who bore the multi-coloured symbol of diversity and inclusion could be booked, with the striker opting for a FIFA-approved ‘No Discrimination’ version.
There was also swirling speculation that the Iran players would use the platform to show solidarity with the anti-government protests at home and as the Iranian national anthem blared out, the players stood stony faced and silent. The match eventually took centre stage and it was not long before England was in top gear.
Its cause was helped when Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was forced off the pitch after 20 minutes following a sickening clash of heads with a teammate. England’s 19-year-old midfielder Bellingham purred like a Rolls-Royce and his opening goal set England on its way at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Timing his run perfectly, Bellingham rose to meet Luke Shaw’s cross and directed a looping header into the top corner in the 35th minute. Shaw was the provider again as his corner was headed back across the area by Harry Maguire to Saka, who volleyed home expertly. The game was ended as a contest when Sterling added a third, finishing with the outside of his boot on the volley from Kane’s cross.
England was not done, however, as Saka grabbed his second in the 62nd minute. Sterling turned in midfield and fed Saka, who jinked before dropping his shoulder and calmly placing the ball into the bottom corner. Iran pulled one back when Taremi smashed the ball into the top corner, but Rashford came on in a raft of England changes in the 70th minute and cut inside a defender before slotting his side’s fifth moments later. Grealish turned in England’s sixth from close range in the 90th minute.
RESULT: England 6 (J Bellingham 35, B Saka 43 & 62, R Sterling 45, M Rashford 71, J Grealish 90) bt Iran 2 (M Taremi 65 & 90(P))
