Prime Volleyball Season 2 to begin on February 4

CHENNAI: The second edition of the Prime Volleyball League will be hosted in three centres – Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi – from February 4, 2023, the tournament organiser Baseline Ventures announced on Monday.

The eight franchises – Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Chennai Blitz, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Kolkata Thunderbolts and Mumbai Meteors – will play each other once in a round-robin format before the top-four teams at the end of the league stage qualify for the semi-finals.

The final will be held in Kochi, but its date is yet to be announced. Speaking about the upcoming edition, Prime Volleyball CEO Joy Bhattacharjya said via a media release: “After the successful completion of Season 1, we are sure that next year’s competition will be more thrilling and evenly poised.”