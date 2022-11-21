Men’s U-25: Tamil Nadu defeats Saurashtra

CHENNAI: RS Mokit Hariharan (85 off 89 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes), skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul (71 not out off 66 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) and Daryl S Ferrario (56 off 62 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) hit a fifty each as Tamil Nadu defeated Saurashtra by four wickets in the Men’s Under-25 Group A contest in Jaipur on Monday. Chasing 270 for its second win in as many matches, Tamil Nadu got past the finish line with 16 balls to spare.