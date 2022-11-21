Jahouh, Mumbai City’s artiste on the pitch

“I know it is difficult for some foreigners to play in India for six consecutive seasons. I think I am lucky to play alongside good players and under good coaches, management etc. That helps you to get more success. It is easier to play when you are surrounded by quality players. So, it has been easy for me to adapt and play a lot of seasons in India,” Jahouh, who spent three years at FC Goa before shifting to Mumbai City in 2020, told DT Next recently.