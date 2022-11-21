Jahouh, Mumbai City’s artiste on the pitch
CHENNAI: Without a shadow of a doubt, he is a Rolls-Royce midfielder. He is technically gifted so much so that the ball stays glued to his feet and his magical movements resemble a nimble-footed ballet dancer. A controller of pace of matches from the heart of the pitch, he is both a ‘baller’ and dark-art specialist.
When in possession of the ball – with which he makes those who watch gaze in awe – he more often than not produces breathtaking passes, which usually leave the opposition players to just say their prayers. When in defensive mode, he never shies away from making a crunching tackle that occasionally results in a sending off.
He is none other than Mumbai City FC’s midfield metronome Ahmed Jahouh, one of the best to grace the Indian Super League. The Moroccan has been mesmerising the Indian audience with his visionary excellence in attack and defensive stability since 2017, but graciously praised his former and current ISL teammates for the artiste he is today.
“I know it is difficult for some foreigners to play in India for six consecutive seasons. I think I am lucky to play alongside good players and under good coaches, management etc. That helps you to get more success. It is easier to play when you are surrounded by quality players. So, it has been easy for me to adapt and play a lot of seasons in India,” Jahouh, who spent three years at FC Goa before shifting to Mumbai City in 2020, told DT Next recently.
“It is an honour to be in this team and represent it. Hopefully, more seasons [in MCFC colours] are coming,” added the 34-year-old.
Asked how he manages to operate at a top level for a sustained period, Jahouh replied: “There is no secret. I just believe in myself and work hard. I just try to help my team by doing something extra. This season, I am working hard and following what the coach (Des Buckingham) is saying. Every coach has his own philosophy and system. I am just trying to do what the coach is saying. That is it.”
‘We will fight for everything’
Jahouh also said that MCFC, which is co-owned by the ambitious City Football Group, would fight for everything that is up for grabs – the ISL League Winners Shield, the ISL trophy and the AFC Champions League spot. Mumbai City is the only unbeaten team in the ongoing ISL Season 9 with 15 points from seven matches.
“I think we will be more successful than last season (MCFC failed to qualify for the ISL 2021-22 play-offs, but performed exceedingly well in AFC CL). We have been better this season.”
