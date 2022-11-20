Verstappen wins season finale

A year on from Verstappen’s tense and controversial win over Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes to seal his first title, there was little drama at the Yas Marina Circuit. Verstappen (1:27:45.914) stayed ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez at the start and was never seriously challenged after that on his way to victory. “Incredible to win again here, 15th win of the season is unbelievable,” said Verstappen, who finished the season with 454 points.