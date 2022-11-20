Siddarth completes hundred as Tamil Nadu in driver’s seat
CHENNAI: C Andre Siddarth (106 not out off 158 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes) completed his century while off-spinner S Mohamed Ali (4/17) and left-arm spinner P Vignesh (4/20) picked up four wickets each in the first innings as Tamil Nadu sat in the driver’s seat against Chandigarh at stumps on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Chandigarh on Sunday. After putting 295 on the board in the first essay, Tamil Nadu bundled Chandigarh out for 145 and enforced the follow-on.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 295 in 100.4 overs (SJ Arunkumar 31, S Mohamed Ali 28, A Badrinath 29, AB Dhiyash 25, C Andre Siddarth 106*, VS Karthick Manikandan 26, Neel Dhaliwal 3/85, Aryan Duggal 3/27, Paras 2/65) vs Chandigarh 145 in 60.4 overs (Arnav Bansal 26, Paras 61, P Vignesh 4/20, S Mohamed Ali 4/17) and following on 62/1 in 15 overs (Arnav Bansal 48*)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android