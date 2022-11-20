Siddarth completes hundred as Tamil Nadu in driver’s seat

CHENNAI: C Andre Siddarth (106 not out off 158 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes) completed his century while off-spinner S Mohamed Ali (4/17) and left-arm spinner P Vignesh (4/20) picked up four wickets each in the first innings as Tamil Nadu sat in the driver’s seat against Chandigarh at stumps on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Chandigarh on Sunday. After putting 295 on the board in the first essay, Tamil Nadu bundled Chandigarh out for 145 and enforced the follow-on.