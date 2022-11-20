Sports
Ajith Ram bowls TN U-25 team to win
Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Bihar could manage only 125 as Ajith Ram ran riot. In the second essay, Tamil Nadu knocked off the runs in just 18.4 overs.
CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram (5/23) bagged a five-wicket haul to help Tamil Nadu defeat Bihar by eight wickets in the Men’s Under-25 Group A match in Jaipur on Sunday. Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Bihar could manage only 125 as Ajith Ram ran riot. In the second essay, Tamil Nadu knocked off the runs in just 18.4 overs.
BRIEF SCORES: Bihar 125 in 44 overs (Rajesh 25, Abhishek Babu 30, S Ajith Ram 5/23, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 2/26) lost to Tamil Nadu 126/2 in 18.4 overs (S Aravind 42, RS Mokit Hariharan 38*). Points: Tamil Nadu 4; Bihar 0
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android