Ajith Ram bowls TN U-25 team to win

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram (5/23) bagged a five-wicket haul to help Tamil Nadu defeat Bihar by eight wickets in the Men’s Under-25 Group A match in Jaipur on Sunday. Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Bihar could manage only 125 as Ajith Ram ran riot. In the second essay, Tamil Nadu knocked off the runs in just 18.4 overs.