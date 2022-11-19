Siddarth shines for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: C Andre Siddarth hit an unbeaten 82 (129 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) as Tamil Nadu stood at 262 for eight against Chandigarh at close of play on the opening day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Chandigarh on Saturday. Invited to bat first, Tamil Nadu was grateful to Siddarth, who added 69 runs off 113 deliveries with VS Karthick Manikandan (26) for the sixth wicket. Three Chandigarh bowlers picked up two wickets each.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 262/8 in 90 overs (SJ Arunkumar 31, S Mohamed Ali 28, A Badrinath 29, AB Dhiyash 25, C Andre Siddarth 82*, VS Karthick Manikandan 26, Neel 2/70, Aryan Duggal 2/27, Paras 2/55) vs Chandigarh

