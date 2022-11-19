CHENNAIYIN’S AIDY VERIFIED!

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC earned its first victory at home this Indian Super League season with a 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Chennaiyin striker Petar Sliskovic broke the deadlock in the first half before Jamshedpur forward Ishan Pandita equalised in the final quarter. Substitutes Vincy Barretto and Nasser El Khayati struck late for the ‘Marina’ Machans as Jamshedpur suffered three consecutive losses for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Both teams made four changes to their respective line-ups. The injury-riddled JFC, managed by Aidy Boothroyd, was dealt another injury blow in the 16th minute when midfielder Wellington Priori was stretchered off. To make things worse, Jamshedpur went behind in the 27th minute.

Julius Duker played a through ball to Jockson Dhas, who galloped forward in acres of space before getting his shot away. The attempt was parried by TP Rehenesh straight to Sliskovic, who stayed alert and headed the ball home from close range.

The match burst into life in the final quarter. In the 76th minute, Harry Sawyer flicked the ball on with his head towards the box as Pandita met it with a well-struck volley to level the score. The lead did not last long as Chennaiyin substitutes El Khayati and Barretto combined in the very next minute to put the ‘Marina Machans’ ahead again.

El Khayati whipped in a beautiful cross from the left flank and Barretto found the back of the net with his first touch of the match. There was enough time for El Khayati to bag a goal – the Dutch midfielder sold a dummy to Peter Hartley before slotting the ball in at the near post five minutes from time to wrap up the win.

RESULTS: Chennaiyin FC 3 (P Sliskovic 27, V Barretto 77, El Khayati 85) bt Jamshedpur FC 1 (I Pandita 76); Hyderabad FC 0 lost to Kerala Blasters FC 1 (D Diamantakos 18)