ARABIAN NIGHTS: Qatar World Cup to get under way today

South American powerhouse Brazil is the eternal favourite at the World Cup. The five-time winner currently boasts strength in depth with the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Alisson at its disposal. However, it has not savoured World Cup glory since 2002.

Head coach Tite has already announced that he would step down after the tournament and he – along with 216 million football-mad Brazilians – would not be satisfied with anything less than the trophy. Meanwhile, Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ makes it a contender.

Manager Roberto Martinez, now in his seventh year as head coach of the national team, favours a 3-4-2-1 formation with Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard being the creative forces behind striker Romelu Lukaku. In defence, Belgium is heavily reliant on the veteran duo of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, who play in front of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Coached by Luis Enrique, the 2010 champion Spain qualified for Qatar 2022 after fighting past teams like Sweden and Greece. Forward Alvaro Morata is almost certain to start and his record of 27 goals from 57 international appearances is impressive. With Gerard Moreno struggling for fitness, Spain’s options in attack are limited. However, the team is relying on playing total football and is ready to take any opponent in its stride.

In Germany, former Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has adapted well after replacing Joachim Low, and the return of Thomas Muller to the fold has given the team a lot of experience. Led by Lionel Messi, two-time champion Argentina could face obstacles in the form of Brazil, France and England as it is determined to end a 36-year drought.

Lionel Scaloni’s side is undefeated in 36 games, a sequence that includes the 2021 Copa America final victory over Brazil. It is just one match shy of the record for the longest run of international matches without defeat, currently held by Italy. Apart from the obvious choices, the injury-ravaged France, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Harry Kane’s England and 2018 runner-up Croatia will be among the challengers.