NEXT STEP-CUP: 2018 runner-up Croatia hopes to go all the way

BELGIUM - Will the 'Golden Generation' finally win something?

For many of Belgium's 'Golden Generation', the World Cup in Qatar represents the last shot at football immortality. And, victory will be a crowning glory for a team that has no trophies to show for its outstanding talent and huge promise. Many of its leading players are over the age of 30 and only a few will be around for the next World Cup in 2026, so it is now or never for most to turn their bronze medal from four years ago into the coveted gold. Belgium has a settled squad and a strong technical team under Roberto Martinez, whose contract comes to an end after the World Cup. It has an abundance of quality in attack, with creativity, speed and guile, but defensively, it has struggled recently. Belgium has the tools to go all the way, but can Martinez craft something meaningful with the squad?