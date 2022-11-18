NEXT STEP-CUP: 2018 runner-up Croatia hopes to go all the way

CROATIA – Dalic counts on experienced campaigners
Croatia heads to Qatar in the unusual position of looking like one of the stronger sides, having thrived on its reputation as an outsider for much of the team’s existence. After topping its qualifying group with only one defeat and conceding just four goals in the process, the 2018 World Cup runner-up is riding a wave of momentum. It also finished top of its Nations League group ahead of world champion France and Denmark and is widely expected to progress to the World Cup knockouts. Head coach Zlatko Dalic is steeped in tournament experience as he leads the national side to his second World Cup, having also taken it to the Euro 2020 last-16. He has lost some of the leading names – chief among them striker Mario Mandzukic and midfielder Ivan Rakitic – but Dalic can count on a backbone of experienced campaigners, including 2018 ‘Golden Ball’ winner Luka Modric.
CANADA – First target is to score a goal
Canada has a seemingly small task of improving on its last appearance at the World Cup –score. It has appeared at the finals once before in 1986, when it crashed out at the group stage with losses to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union and failed to find the net. Canada’s return to the World Cup should be seen as a success in itself, a sign that the North American nation is no longer a rank outsider when it comes to men’s football. Led by Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich, Canada was the first CONCACAF country to book a spot in the 2022 finals. Manager John Herdman said that the Qatar World Cup would represent an opportunity to build a foundation for the 2026 edition, which Canada will host along with the United States of America and Mexico. But despite its improvement, a knockout stage appearance in the upcoming showpiece could prove out of reach.
MOROCCO – Preparations clouded by coach controversy
Morocco’s build-up to the World Cup has been overshadowed by controversy over the coach as it faces a daunting task while bidding to replicate its 1986 feat, when it became the first African nation to reach the second round. Morocco sacked Vahid Halilhodzic in August after a long dispute between the Bosnian coach and the Moroccan FA president over player selection. Halilhodzic was dismissed by the country’s FA, which appointed former Morocco international Walid Regragui as his successor after he impressed at club level. The African team has not made it past the group stage since reaching the second round in 1986 in Mexico and is placed in a tough group. But, it is hoping to defy expectations and clinch at least a point from each of its first two games, before facing Canada in a match that may represent its best chance of recording its first victory at the finals since 1998.
BELGIUM - Will the 'Golden Generation' finally win something?
For many of Belgium's 'Golden Generation', the World Cup in Qatar represents the last shot at football immortality. And, victory will be a crowning glory for a team that has no trophies to show for its outstanding talent and huge promise. Many of its leading players are over the age of 30 and only a few will be around for the next World Cup in 2026, so it is now or never for most to turn their bronze medal from four years ago into the coveted gold. Belgium has a settled squad and a strong technical team under Roberto Martinez, whose contract comes to an end after the World Cup. It has an abundance of quality in attack, with creativity, speed and guile, but defensively, it has struggled recently. Belgium has the tools to go all the way, but can Martinez craft something meaningful with the squad?
Favourite Brazil stacked with talent
BRAZIL – Burden finally off Neymar
Brazil has landed in Qatar as the favourite to lift a record-extending sixth World Cup as it has an exciting team full of up-and-coming talent who are looking to peak at the perfect moment. The new generation of talent available for head coach Tite includes Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli. Add to that Bruno Guimaraes, Antony and Richarlison, the enviable Brazil squad looks a fearsome prospect for any team. All these players are 25 or under and already playing at a near world class level, which Tite believes will ease the pressure on 30-year-old forward Neymar, who has carried the hopes of the nation almost on his own throughout his international career so far. The rise of younger players and a Neymar in fine form have brought Brazil a sense of enthusiasm and confidence that it can clinch a sixth World Cup crown.
SERBIA – Striker Mitrovic is the key
Serbia has high hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup, having banished the heartbreak of failing to qualify for Euro 2020. Fast forward 12 months and Dragan Stojkovic’s team secured an automatic berth at the World Cup with a 2-1 comeback win over Portugal. Serbia, which avoided the nervy qualifying play-offs, went on to top its Nations League group ahead of Norway, Slovenia and Sweden and gained promotion to the competition’s top tier. Serbia’s main problem in the previous editions of the World Cup was a lack of goals and it has failed to get past the group stage since 1998. Last time out in Russia, it scored twice, like in 2006 and 2010, having failed to qualify for the tournament in 2014. But with in-form striker Aleksandar Mitrovic often partnered by Dusan Vlahovic, Serbia has the goalscoring prowess to trouble its opponent.
CAMEROON - Another frustrating run on the cards
Cameroon’s image as World Cup gatecrasher, capable of taking down top contenders and wreaking havoc, has faded away after two decades of failure at the finals. There will be limited expectations of the ‘Indomitable Lions’ in Qatar after its failure to make any impact since the fabled exploits at Italia ’90. Cameroon has been to five World Cups since 1990 but has won only one of 15 games – an inconsequential victory over Saudi Arabia 20 years ago. The Rigobert Song-coached team’s primary ambition in Qatar will be to get another win, but it is going to be difficult for a side which sneaked into the tournament courtesy of a goal deep in stoppage time at the end of extra time in the second leg of its play-off tie away to Algeria. Cameroon is Africa’s most frequent visitor to the World Cup, with seven previous tournament appearances, but this looks likely to be another exercise in frustration.
SWITZERLAND - Never underestimate the Swiss
Switzerland has dealt blows to heavyweights in the recent past and proven a match for anybody on its day, but will fall under the ‘dangerous opponent’ category rather than genuine contender. It knocked world champion France out of Euro 2020, before falling to Spain via spot-kicks. Switzerland went unbeaten through World Cup qualifying, pushing European champion Italy into second place and dooming its neighbour to a humiliating failure in its bid to reach Qatar. The Swiss lost to Portugal, Spain and the Czech Republic in its first three games of the Nations League but then beat all three in consecutive matches in the reverse fixtures. The team is, in many ways, unpredictable and inconsistent, not necessarily attributes you associate with the Swiss. It has been a bedding down period for head coach Murat Yakin, who took over from popular long-serving tactician Vladimir Petkovic after the Euros. But, the style is seemingly enjoyed by the players.
Time for Portugal to turn potential into performance
PORTUGAL – Ronaldo and Co strong on paper
One of Portugal’s best generations of players, led by Cristiano Ronaldo in the twilight of his career, have arrived at the World Cup with the pressure of proving that they are not underachievers. The Portuguese football landscape has transformed over the past two decades as the country has evolved from a mid-level team into one of the world’s best. Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva and others make Portugal, on paper, one of the best teams. But, the reality is different from the theory with Portugal. The impact of the Euro 2016 success is fading fast and winning the Nations League title at home in 2019 has not eased the criticism with recent outings proving disappointing. The Fernando Santos-coached team lost in the last-16 at Euro 2020, failed to qualify for the final at the last two Nations League editions and had to go through the play-offs to reach the Qatar World Cup.
URUGUAY - Mix of veterans and youth
Two-time world champion Uruguay was once a dominant force in world football and while its star does not shine as brightly as it once did, it can still make plenty of noise in Qatar with its blend of hardened veterans and exuberant youngsters. Oscar Tabarez’s 15-year reign ended in December 2021 after four straight defeats in the qualifying campaign, with Diego Alonso turning things around by winning his first four games in charge to seal the team’s World Cup spot. ‘La Celeste’ may rely heavily on ageing stalwarts Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin, but it has emerging talent such as Darwin Nunez, Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur. Alonso, however, is still looking for the right balance between the veterans and youngsters, and has not yet found a system to bring the best out of his squad. If Alonso can solve the selection dilemmas that flummoxed his predecessor, Uruguay could be well-placed to thrive in the tournament.
SOUTH KOREA - Asian nation eyes consistency
South Korea will extend its record run of consecutive World Cup appearances, but questions remain over whether coach Paulo Bento can deliver consistency from a team which lack creativity despite the attacking talent of Son Heung-min. The upcoming finals will be South Korea’s 10th straight appearance at the World Cup – the most by an Asian nation – but it has been 12 years since the country advanced to the knockout rounds. The euphoric run to the semi-finals on home soil in 2002 is a distant memory and South Korea’s elimination by Uruguay in the Round-of-16 in South Africa eight years later is the only other occasion it has progressed beyond the group phase. There is cautious optimism, however, around a squad led by the goal-scoring talent of Son, who is facing a race against time to be fit after undergoing surgery on a facial fracture, and anchored by defensive lynchpin Kim Min-jae.
GHANA - 'Black Stars' not in pink of health
Ghana has gone through three coaches in 12 months and has made a concerted effort to add new talent to the team, hoping to be competitive at the World Cup. Otto Addo, with no previous senior coaching experience and combining his role as talent manager at German club Borussia Dortmund, will be leading the ‘Black Stars’ campaign. Addo is a former Ghana international who was born in Germany and played for the ‘Black Stars’ in its first World Cup appearance in 2006. He had Chris Hughton as his advisor as Ghana rode its luck to edge out Nigeria in the World Cup play-offs. After that, Ghana made a lot of effort to strengthen the squad by persuading players with Ghanaian heritage, like former Spain international Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey, the former England under-21 full-back from Brighton.
