SL cricketer Gunathilaka granted bail

SYDNEY: Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was on Thursday granted bail but was banned from using his social media accounts while awaiting trial on charges of alleged sexual assault of a woman during the team’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia. According to a report, the now-suspended Gunathilaka appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre court via video link from Parklea Correctional Centre, where he had been in custody since being refused bail on November 7. The 31-year-old Gunathilaka was arrested in Sydney in the wee hours of November 6 following an investigation into alleged sexual assault of a woman on November 2, even as the team flew out of the country after being eliminated in the Super 12 stage.