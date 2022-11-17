Sports

SL cricketer Gunathilaka granted bail

The now-suspended Gunathilaka appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre court via video link from Parklea Correctional Centre, where he had been in custody since being refused bail on November 7.
Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka
Dt Next Bureau

SYDNEY: Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was on Thursday granted bail but was banned from using his social media accounts while awaiting trial on charges of alleged sexual assault of a woman during the team’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia. According to a report, the now-suspended Gunathilaka appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre court via video link from Parklea Correctional Centre, where he had been in custody since being refused bail on November 7. The 31-year-old Gunathilaka was arrested in Sydney in the wee hours of November 6 following an investigation into alleged sexual assault of a woman on November 2, even as the team flew out of the country after being eliminated in the Super 12 stage.

