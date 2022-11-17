Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharsan hit tons as TN defeats Goa

CHENNAI: Openers Narayan Jagadeesan and B Sai Sudharsan smashed fantastic centuries as Tamil Nadu recorded its third successive victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 overs) Group C with a 57-run win over Goa at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Invited to bat, Tamil Nadu posted a mammoth 373 for four on the board, riding on a 276-run first-wicket partnership between Jagadeesan (168 off 140 balls, 15 fours, 6 sixes) and Sai Sudharsan (117 off 112 balls, 13 fours). Jagadeesan struck his third straight century in the competition while Sai Sudharsan registered his second consecutive hundred. Baba Aparajith (31 not out off 17 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) and Shahrukh Khan (29 off 19 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) produced cameos as the Tamil Nadu batters enjoyed a field day. In reply, Goa could manage only 316 for six despite four of its batters posting fifties.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 373/4 in 50 overs (N Jagadeesan 168, B Sai Sudharsan 117) bt Goa 316/6 in 50 overs (S Kauthankar 67, SD Lad 62*, I Gadekar 51, Kd Eknath 50, D Gaonkar 42)