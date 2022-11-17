India aims for a fresh start in NZ T20Is

WELLINGTON: After repeatedly making mistakes, India will aim to shed its archaic playing style for good with the help of a young and fearless team in the three-match T20I series against host New Zealand beginning here on Friday. With the next T20 World Cup two years away, India will have enough time to groom and identify players who can deliver an aggressive brand of cricket, which helped England clinch the title in the recent showpiece. Stand-in head coach VVS Laxman has indicated that the team management would be keen to include only T20 specialists to meet the requirements of the modern game. In the absence of seniors, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India in the New Zealand assignment. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson’s New Zealand will field a near full-strength team.