Ravindra Jadeja retained by CSK, shares photo with Dhoni

The Chennai franchise had appointed Jadeja as the captain for the 2022 edition, but the player had left the leadership role midway. Dhoni stepped in as captain for the remainder of the season.

Jadeja's decision to quit the captaincy had sparked rumours of him having a tussle with the CSK.

He had removed all posts related to the team's 2021 and 2022 seasons from his official Instagram account, leading to speculation that all is not well between the all-rounder and the IPL franchise.

CSK parted ways with veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo after they released the West Indian ahead of the IPL mini-auction. The franchise retained the core of the group but let go of English pacer Chris Jordan who recently won the T20 World cup with England and is considered a death-overs specialist.