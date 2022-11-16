Planning for 2024 T20 WC begins now, says Hardik

WELLINGTON: Stand-in T20I skipper Hardik Pandya on Wednesday said that the planning for the 2024 T20 World Cup would begin with the upcoming India-New Zealand series, adding that a lot of players would be given chances to stake their claim in the team.

India’s hopes at the 2022 T20 World Cup ended with a 10-wicket defeat to eventual champion England in the semi-finals in Adelaide. The team will have to overcome the recent World Cup failure, said Hardik, who will lead India in the three-match assignment.

“Yes, we all know that there is disappointment, but we are professionals and we need to cope with it. How we cope with our success… how we cope with our failure, move forward and look forward to rectify our mistakes,” Hardik told reporters.

The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA in 2024, with the India team expected to undergo transition in the coming years.

“Yes, the next T20 World Cup is two years away, so we have time [to unearth new talent]. A lot of cricket will be played and a lot of people will get enough chances. The road map (road) starts now. But, it is too fresh right now. We have a lot of time, so we will sit down and have conversations on those grounds,” said Hardik. “Right now, it is about making sure the boys enjoy playing here (New Zealand). We will talk about the future later.”

Since the seniors have been ‘rested’, the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Umran Malik have been called up. Hardik said that the New Zealand series will be an “important” one for these players in the grand scheme of things. “It is an important series for a lot of boys who can make a strong case going forward if they do well,” said Hardik.