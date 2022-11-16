Delhi to host Test after five years

NEW DELHI: Delhi will host a Test after more than five years when Pat Cummins’s Australia travels to India for the Border-Gavaskar four-match series in February-March next year.

The centres which are in contention to host the remaining Tests are Ahmedabad, Dharamshala, Nagpur and Chennai. The series will be an important one as the matches will be the last four games for India in the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

As per the BCCI’s rotation formula, Delhi, which had missed out during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, is all set to get one of the Test matches. The city last hosted a Test against Sri Lanka in December 2017.

“Delhi is likely to host the second of the four Test matches. The series dates will be out as and when the Tours and Fixtures committee holds its meeting. Dharamshala could probably host the third Test,” said a senior BCCI official.