Cooch Behar Trophy: Tamil Nadu takes three points from drawn game

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu secured three points from its drawn Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match against Gujarat in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. On the fourth and final day, Tamil Nadu, which had taken the first innings lead, put 189 for six on the board before declaring in its second essay. No.4 AB Dhiyash (101 not out off 179 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) struck his maiden hundred and added 113 runs off 28.4 overs with VS Karthick Manikandan (43) for the sixth-wicket partnership.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 386 & 189/6 decl. in 65 overs (AB Dhiyash 101*, VS Karthick Manikandan 43, Divya D Jadhav 4/43) drew with Gujarat 264 & 46/1 in 18 overs (Rudra M Patel 26). Points: Tamil Nadu 3(4); Gujarat 1(8)