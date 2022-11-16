Comparison with greats will put pressure on Arshdeep: Rhodes

NEW DELHI: South Africa great Jonty Rhodes said that India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh had been growing tremendously, but added that comparing him to greats would put him under pressure. Arshdeep was one of India’s positives at the T20 World Cup in Australia, bagging 10 wickets in six matches. “Arshdeep has certainly grown in the last two years. He is willing to learn and listen. He puts in the hard yards. He does swing the ball and has been a revelation at the death [overs]. But, I think that comparing him to the great Wasim Akram, the sultan of swing, puts him under unnecessary pressure. He wants to be the best [version of] Arshdeep,” said Rhodes, the global mentor of ‘Samp Army’. Rhodes had worked with Arshdeep during his stint at Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings.