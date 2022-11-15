World Cup Group G preview: Neymar-led Brazil eye sixth title

BRAZIL

Brazil have not lifted the Jules Rimet trophy since 2002, when a Ronaldo-inspired team defeated Germany 2-0 in Yokohama, reports Xinhua. But the five-time world champions are deservedly among the favourites here after a qualifying campaign that included 14 wins, three draws and not a single defeat. The team's only blemish in the 2020s so far is the Copa America final defeat to Argentina at Rio's Maracana stadium in July last year.

Manager Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, better known as Tite, has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal with no apparent weakness, except perhaps for the absence of a world-class centre-forward. But that is not really a problem, given an abundance of versatile attacking options and the fluid nature of Tite's set-up that lends itself to using Richarilson or Gabriel Jesus as a false nine.

Tite has announced he will step down after the tournament and he -- along with 216 million football-mad Brazilians --will not be satisfied with anything less than a triumph in Lusail on December 18.

Key player: Neymar

The Paris Saint-Germain forward will again be Brazil's primary attacking threat and enters the tournament in sublime form, having scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 19 games for the French club this season.

The 30-year-old has netted 75 times in 121 appearances for his country and looks set to break Pele's all-time Brazil record of 77 goals in this tournament.

Neymar's role with Brazil has changed markedly since the 2014 and 2018 World Cups when he was deployed as a left winger. The former Barcelona star is now used in a deeper, more central role, where he can showcase all of his skill and ingenuity to not only score goals but create them for his teammates.

One to watch: Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes has just eight Brazil caps to his name but is already shaping up as a star of the future. The Newcastle United midfielder has shown an impressive ability to play either in a holding midfield position or as an attacking playmaker.

Whether he is used off the bench or as a starter, the 24-year-old is set to play an important role for Brazil in Qatar.