Virat & Ben Stokes: Anchors that made an impact during ICC T20 WC

Despite all the talks about strike rates and attacking intent, such aforementioned players have proven there is still a place for anchors in T20 team and it is really helpful for the team if one or maximum two are a part of the side. Take the T20 WC final as example.

England needed to chase down 138, a target that a team featuring likes of Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Stokes etc would back itself to chase effortlessly. But the pressure of summit clash turned out to be extremely different.

England was left 45/3 before the powerplay could even conclude.

In this situation, England needed someone to hold together the innings, someone England could rely on. Stokes did his job perfectly, staying around till he hit the winnings runs. It was the exact situation that Stokes was brought back into the fold for. And he did his job perfectly, still being out there at the end to score the winning runs, playing the part that his team required.