TN beats Chhattisgarh by 14 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy

BENGALURU: Tamil Nadu defeated Chhattisgarh by 14 runs for its second win in Group C in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat by the opposition captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia, TN openers B Sai Sudharsan (121, 109 balls, 10 fours, 4 sixes) and N Jagadeesan (107, 113 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes) put on 233 in 34.5 overs. The duo played some superb shots and sent the Chhattisgarh bowlers on a leather hunt.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 340/6 in 50 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 121, N Jagadeesan 107, Ravi Kiran 3/69) bt Chhattisgarh 326/8 in 50 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 121, Amandeep Singh 115, R Sonu Yadav 3/47) TN: 4 points, Chhattisgarh: 0