Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard announces his retirement from IPL

ST JOHN: Former West Indies and Mumbai Indies batter Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

This means that one of the greatest IPL finishers will no longer play in the IPL. However, Pollard will continue to work with Mumbai Indians as batting coach next season.

Pollard took to Twitter to announce his retirement and said even if he will no longer play for Mumbai Indians he cannot see himself against Mumbai either - "Once an MI always an MI."