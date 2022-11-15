IPL 2023: RR release NZ all-rounders Neesham, Mitchell

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals, the runners-up of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, have retained a majority of their core team, but have let go two quality New Zealand all-rounders Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham and South African batter Rassie van der Dussen.

Neesham scalped five wickets in the 2021 season, in which he made three appearances and did not play in 2022.

Dussen made only 22 runs in three matches in 2022 while Mitchell scored 33 in only two appearances last year.