IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans retain title-winning core team

GANDHINAGAR: The defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions have managed to retain most of the players that helped it clinch the title in their maiden season.

However, it has let go of some star players like England opener Jason Roy, New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson and young Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Jason suffered a form slump during the 'Hundred' tournament. He was ignored by England for the ICC T20 World Cup, with the likes of Alex Hales and Phil Salt replacing him.

In 11 T20I matches for England this year, he has scored only 206 runs at an average of 18.72, at a strike rate of 104.04. Only one half-century has come out of his bat in these matches.