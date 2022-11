Vinod, Yashini bag State Championship titles

CHENNAI: G Vinod of Southern Railway defeated second seed Preyesh Suresh Raj 4-1 (11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-4) to clinch the men’s title at the TNTTA-RTTHPC State Championship, which was hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here between Friday and Sunday. Meanwhile, S Yashini of ICF bagged the women’s crown.

RESULTS: Final: Men: G Vinod (SRSA) bt Preyesh Suresh Raj 4-1 (11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-4); Boys Under-19: PB Abhinandh (Achievers) bt G Varun (RTTHPC) 4-3 (6-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-4, 11-4); Boys Under-17: MR Balamurugan (RTTHPC) bt S Manigandan (Jawahar) 4-2 (8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8); Boys Under-15: PB Abhinandh (Achievers) bt K Umesh (RTTHPC) 4-1 (6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8); Boys Under-13: Akash Rajavelu (Jawahar) bt Tanmay Arun Raghavan ( Achievers) 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7); Boys Under-11: JN Sanjey Arwindh (SSA, Erode) bt M Sivaganish (NLC) 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-7).

Women: S Yashini (ICF) bt Kavyashree Baskar (Jawahar) 4-1 (10-12, 11-8, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6); Girls Under-19: Kavyashree Baskar (Jawahar) bt S Nalene Amrutha (MVM) 4-3 (11-4, 9-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-7, 5-11, 14-12); Girls Under-17: M Hansini (MST) bt M Ananya (Achievers) 4-0 (13-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-8); Girls Under-15: BR Nandhini (MVM) bt N Sharvani (MC) 4-1 (1-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6); Girls Under-13: M Ananya (Achievers) bt SS Bhuvanidha (SDAT, Madurai) 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 12-10); Girls Under-11: OP Poojasri (HTTA, Theni) bt Varnica (SSA Erode) 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-8).

Veteran: R Rajesh (LIC) bt V Senthil Kumar (ITTC) 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-9); Corporate: RS Raja (ITTC) bt L Sathishwaran (FitOCrazy) 3-2 (12-14, 11-1, 7-11, 11-9, 13-11)