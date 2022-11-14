Tamil Nadu takes big 1st innings lead

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a 122-run first innings lead against Gujarat on the third day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Ahmedabad on Monday. Replying to Tamil Nadu’s total of 386, Gujarat, which began the day at 74 for one, could add only 190 runs to its overnight score. Skipper Rudra A Patel top-scored with 92 (198 balls, 13 fours, 1 six) while Ved Patel (58 off 111 balls, 8 fours) completed his fifty. Off-spinner S Mohamad Ali (3/6) was the pick of the Tamil Nadu bowlers.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 386 & 8/1 in 7.1 overs vs Gujarat 264 in 107.1 overs (Ved Patel 58, Aksh Dave 36, Rudra A Patel 92, S Mohamad Ali 3/6, VP Diran 2/67)