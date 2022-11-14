Indian Racing League to be hosted in Chennai and Hyderabad

CHENNAI: The inaugural edition of the Indian Racing League will be hosted in Chennai and Hyderabad from November 19 to December 11.

Six franchises – Chennai Turbo Riders, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Goa Aces, GodSpeed Kochi, Bangalore Speedsters and Speed Demons Delhi – will fight for top honours in the first season that will be held across four rounds. While the first and fourth rounds will take place at the Hyderabad Street Circuit in Hyderabad, the second and third rounds will be hosted at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai.

“We would like to have maximum reach; that is why we have street races. The circuit is almost ready; the final part of work is going on. The circuit is three kilometres long,” said Akhilesh Reddy, the chairman of Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd, the league organiser.

“We are only in the starting stage. It is going to take a while [to reach the masses]. I am confident that the league will become popular in about three years,” added Akhilesh, confirming that Star Sports has come on board as the official broadcaster.

Each team will consist of four drivers – 2 Indians and 2 internationals (including a woman). All drivers were picked via a draft and will be available for the entirety of the league. “The concept is to show that the Indian drivers are good. We have a lot of Indian drivers. We have mixed and matched the Indian and international drivers,” said Akhilesh.

The Turbo Riders franchise, representing Chennai, has acquired the services of 13-time National champion and local hope Vishnu Prasad, and Parth Ghorpade for the Indian quota. British veteran Jon Lancaster and upcoming Canadian talent Nicole Havrda have been picked as overseas recruits. The Chennai franchise is co-owned by Accord Group and Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research.

SQUADS:Chennai Turbo Riders – Jon Lancaster, Parth Ghorpade, Vishnu Prasad and Nicole Havrda; Hyderabad Blackbirds – Neel Jani, Akhil Rabindra; Anindith Reddy and Lola Lovinsfosse; Goa Aces – Raoul Hyman, Sohil Shah, Amir Syed and Gabriela Jilkova; GodSpeed Kochi – Jordan Albert, Nikhil Bohra, Ruhaan Alva and Aurelia Nobels; Bangalore Speedsters – Oliver Webb, Anshul Gandhi, Rishon Rajeev and Bianca Bustamante; Speed Demons Delhi – Mitch Gilbert, Akash Gowda, Shahaan Ali Mohsin and Celia Martin

SCHEDULE:First round – Hyderabad Street Circuit in Hyderabad on November 19 and 20; Second round – Madras International Circuit in Chennai on November 25, 26 and 27; Third round – Madras International Circuit on December 2, 3 and 4; Fourth round – Hyderabad Street Circuit in Hyderabad on December 10 and 11