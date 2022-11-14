FIFA 2022: Desert spectacle beckons

CHENNAI: To be held for the first time in the Arabian Gulf (Venue – Qatar from November 20 to December 18), the International Football Federation or Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has rung in changes in the usual format, even deviating from the normal schedule to have the tournament in winter to escape the summer heat. In addition, the duration of the so-called ‘Desert Spectacle’ has been reduced to just 29 days – the shortest since the 1978 edition. For a change, this tournament allows each participating team to have more players in the squad due to the pandemic. Recently it was decided to have 26 players in a squad, which is three more than the previously permitted numbers. Meanwhile, the draw for the tournament has also thrown up some fascinating matches in the group stages, though the fan favourites still remain same with Brazil being the top pick, followed by France, England, Spain, Argentina, Germany etc