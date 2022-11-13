Tamil Nadu-Bihar match called off due to rain

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu shared the spoils with Bihar in its Vijay Hazare Trophy opener on Saturday as the Group C match at the Alur Cricket Stadium Ground 3 in Bengaluru was called off due to rain midway through the first essay.

As a result, both Tamil Nadu and Bihar secured two points each. The start was delayed due to rain and the contest was reduced to 38 overs per team. Invited to bat, Tamil Nadu was 106 for two in the 18th over when the heavens opened up once again, with the Baba twins – Aparajith (35 not out off 44 balls, 5 fours) and skipper Indrajith (14 not out) – at the crease.

Earlier, young opening batter B Sai Sudharsan (49 off 38 balls, 8 fours), who took the attack to the opposition from the word go, fell just one run short of a deserving fifty. Wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan (5) was the first to fall, in just the second over.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 106/2 in 17.1 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 49, B Aparajith 35*) vs Bihar. No result due to rain, so points were shared