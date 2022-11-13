Skipper Badrinath misses out on a ton

CHENNAI: Skipper A Badrinath (96 off 263 balls, 10 fours) missed out on a century by just four runs as Tamil Nadu ended its first innings at 386 against Gujarat on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Lower-order batters – No.9 VP Diran (47) and No.10 P Vignesh (44 not out) – made useful contributions as Tamil Nadu added 120 runs to its overnight score of 266 for seven. In reply, Gujarat was 74 for one at stumps, with Ved Patel unbeaten on 42.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 386 in 159.2 overs (SJ Arunkumar 28, S Mohamad Ali 103, A Badrinath 96, VP Diran 47, P Vignesh 44*, Divya D Jadhav 4/100, Bhavya V Chouhan 3/49) vs Gujarat 74/1 in 28 overs (Ved Patel 42*)