Foxed by tiger in the woods, snake in the grass

Jackal and swing

Then there are some courses where the wildlife will ignore you as if to say, ‘get on with your game’. When I played at the Tollygunge Golf Club a couple of years ago, I was warned by local players to be on the lookout for jackals. While cats were hidden in cosy tree trunk corners, packs of jackal were freely walking across the course.

In the USA, alligators are known to make golf courses their homes, while monitor lizards of various sizes stroll through courses in the Far East. Golfers avoid doing anything that could trigger unwanted reaction from these animals. “Dangerous Animal Relief” is available under Golf Rule 16.2, ensuring all are safe and the game can proceed.

Every golfer teeing up on a course on a hill station or one situated near urban forests is fully aware of the fact that the course belongs to animals first, then their irons and last, but not least, on their shoulder turn. If all the aforementioned are in alignment, then who knows, they make a birdie or two or four.