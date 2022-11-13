Sports

Cooch Behar Trophy: Mohamad hits ton

Mohamad was involved in two half-century partnerships – 94 runs with SJ Arunkumar (28) for the first wicket and 53 with Badrinath for the second wicket.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Opener S Mohamad Ali (103 off 130 balls, 16 fours, 1 six) struck a century while skipper A Badrinath remained unbeaten on 73 (209 balls, 7 fours) as Tamil Nadu stood at 266 for seven against Gujarat at stumps on the opening day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A second round match in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Mohamad was involved in two half-century partnerships – 94 runs with SJ Arunkumar (28) for the first wicket and 53 with Badrinath for the second wicket. Off-spinner Divya D Jadhav (4/68) was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 266/7 in 95 overs (SJ Arunkumar 28, S Mohamad Ali 103, A Badrinath 73*, Divya D Jadhav 4/68) vs Gujarat

