You cannot teach anyone to handle pressure: Rohit

ADELAIDE: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the players crumbled under pressure in a high-stakes T20 World Cup semi-final against England here.

“When it comes to the knockout stages, it is all about handling the pressure. It depends on the individual as well. You cannot teach anyone to handle pressure. When these guys play the play-offs in the Indian Premier League and all that, those are high-pressure games, and they are able to handle it,” said Rohit after India’s 10-wicket defeat.

Alex Hales (86 not out) and Jos Buttler (80 not out) did not put a foot wrong – they stitched 170 runs for the unbroken first wicket – and Rohit praised the English openers for their flawless batting. “You got to give credit to its (England’s) openers, they played really well. I thought it swung a bit in the first over, but not from the right areas. We know the runs are scored square of the wicket, we were aware about it,” added Rohit.

Meanwhile, England captain Buttler lauded the team for scripting a remarkable turnaround after the shocking Super 12 loss to Ireland early in the tournament.

“The character we have shown since then (England’s loss against Ireland), it has been amazing. We came here very excited, there was a very good feeling. Everyone from No.1 to 11 stood up today (Thursday). We always want to start fast and aggressive,” Buttler said.

Buttler, who had the best view when Hales went hammer and tongs, praised his opening partner for the breathtaking knock. “Hales used the dimensions well and he has shown his form. He was brilliant. It is important to enjoy this, it was a brilliant performance from us.”