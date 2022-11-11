Maddison, Wilson, Rashford named in England squad

LONDON: England included in-form Leicester City forward James Maddison in its squad for the World Cup in Qatar, with forwards Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford also selected.

Maddison and Newcastle United striker Wilson have not played for England since 2019, but have been rewarded for fine starts to the domestic season. Manchester United’s Rashford is another player who has found some goal-scoring form this term, which persuaded England coach Gareth Southgate to bring him back into the fold. He had last appeared as a substitute in the European Championship 2020 final last July.

Manchester City duo of Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who have both been injured for much of the campaign, have been included, with Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in despite not playing regularly for his club.

Gotze back after five years

Germany handed a surprise call-up to Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko in its World Cup squad as 2014 winner Mario Gotze marked a sensational return to the national team after five years. Germany coach Hansi Flick announced his 26-man squad, with the 17-year-old Moukoko, who has scored six times in the Bundesliga this season, included.

SQUADS

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Callum Wilson

GERMANY

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Armel Bella-Kotchap, Matthias Ginter, Christian Gunter, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi, Niclas FullKrug, Serge Gnabry, Mario Gotze, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane

FRANCE

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano and Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jordan Veretout

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Christopher Nkunku

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet and Koen Casteels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Wout Faes, Arthur Theate, Zeno Debast, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne and Thorgan Hazard

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Axel Witsel and Hans Vanaken

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard, Dries Mertens, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi and Lois Openda

CAMEROON

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu and Andre Onana

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto, Enzo Ebosse, Collins Fai, Olivier Mbaizo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Tolo Nouhou and Christopher Wooh

Midfielders: Martin Hongla, Pierre Kunde, Olivier Ntcham, Gael Ondoua, Samuel Oum Gouet and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Bassogog, Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, Souaibou Marou, Bryan Mbeumo, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu, Jerome Ngom, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Karl Toko Ekambi

MOROCCO

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui and Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Nayef Aguerd, Yahia Attiat Allah, Badr Benoun, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui and Romain Saiss

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Bilal El Khannouss, Yahya Jabrane, Azzedine Ounahi and Abdelhamid Sabiri

Forwards: Zakaria Aboukhlal, Soufiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Walid Cheddira, Youssef En-Nesyri, Abde Ezzalzouli, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Amine Harit and Hakim Ziyech

POLAND

Goalkeepers: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Lukasz Skorupski and Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Robert Gumny, Artur Jedrzejczyk, Jakub Kiwior, Mateusz Wieteska and Nicola Zalewski

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Kamil Grosicki, Jakub Kaminski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Michal Skoras, Damian Szymanski, Sebastian Szymanski, Piotr Zielinski and Szymon Zurkowski

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piatek and Karol Swiderski

USA

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson and Matt Turner

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Cristian Roldan

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Haji Wright