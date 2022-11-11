Greg Barclay likely to get re-elected as ICC chairman: Report

NEW DELHI: New Zealand's Greg Barclay is likely to be re-elected for a second term as the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Barclay, who got elected for the first time in December 2020, will have another term of two years. Notably, a chairman can have three terms in total.

Unlike in 2020, Barclay is set to have smooth sailing this time around as he is unlikely to have any opposition during the election, scheduled for November 12 in Melbourne. Dr. Tavengwa Mukuhlani, the chair of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), who had filed nomination against him, is expected to withdraw, a Cricbuzz report said.

The report further said that Mukuhlani may withdraw on the day of the election and some kind of consensus is believed to have been reached among the ICC directors.

A candidate is required to have the backing of two current directors to file nomination and it has been learned that BCCI has also thrown its weight behind the incumbent ICC chairman.

Initially, the Indian cricket board itself wanted to field a candidate but it decided against having one. Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, will be attending the ICC meetings and elections.