T20 WC: India eye summit clash with Pak, Eng aim to deliver best

ADELAIDE: The stage is set for a high-octane second semifinal clash between India and England at the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

India finished their Group Stage at the top of their group's table, winning four out of their five Super 12 matches.

A defeat to South Africa was the only blip in Men in Blue's consistent performances during the group stage.

Indian batters have been solid for the most part. Suryakumar Yadav (225 runs in five matches with three fifties), Virat Kohli (246 runs in five matches with three fifties) have carried the line-up. KL Rahul has gained form, scoring two consecutive fifties in his previous two matches, bringing his run tally to 123 runs in five.

Rohit Sharma has largely been inconsistent and only 89 runs have come out of his willow in five matches, with his best being 53 against Netherlands.

These two will have to be at the top of their game to lessen the pressure on middle-order.

All of India's frontline pacers, Bhuvneswar Kumar (4 wickets), Mohammad Shami (6 wickets) and Arshdeep Singh (10 wickets) have been impressive so far.

The spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (six and eight wickets respectively) have delivered well with the ball, though Pandya has not found much success with the bat, other than his knock of 40 against Pakistan.