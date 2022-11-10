Performance in one key match will not define a player: Rohit

ADELAIDE: India skipper Rohit Sharma understands the criticism about his underwhelming numbers in crunch matches, but would not appreciate if he or any other player is defined by failure in an odd high-stakes game.

Rohit has struggled to make substantial contributions while competing in knockout matches at ICC events over the years. When asked if below-par performances in important games bother him, Rohit was not amused. “Not just me, but all the players, what they have done in their entire career, one knockout game does not define them,” Rohit said as he gears up to lead India in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

“The entire year, you work so hard to get where you want to and do well in whichever format you play. So, that one particular game is not going to decide it,” Rohit insisted.

Rohit’s leadership philosophy when it comes to multi-team events is simple – end result should be more than the sum total of its parts.

“But again, it is just a phase. It is just one phase of the tournament. We know that there are two crucial phases of it. You have to break it into parts. We have done one part of it really well. There are two more parts to go. But, tomorrow (Thursday) is going to be one part of it where we have to play well to get the result,” Rohit said.