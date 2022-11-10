Sports

Nithin, Kowshika clinch TT titles

Meanwhile, PB Abhinandh of Chennai Achievers bagged a hat-trick of trophies while N Sharvani from MC secured a double.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: V Nithin Thiruvengadam of BOB and Kowshika from Jawahar clinched the men’s and women’s title respectively at the 7th CPCL TNTTA state-ranking tournament which was hosted at the Meston College recently. Meanwhile, PB Abhinandh of Chennai Achievers bagged a hat-trick of trophies while N Sharvani from MC secured a double.

RESULTS: Final: Men: V Nithin Thiruvengadam (BOB) bt Anuj Mahipal (Christ) 4-1 (11-6, 11-5, 13-11, 11-13, 11-4); Boys Under-19: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt S Tharun (RTTHPC) 4-1 (11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9); Boys Under-17: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt K Mukesh 4-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8); Boys Under-15: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt S Sriram (Chennai Achievers) 4-1 (11-5, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 11-5); Boys Under-13: Vishruth Ramakrishnan (MST) bt R Akash Rajavelu (Jawahar) 3-0 (12-10, 11-5, 13-11); Boys Under-11: Sivaganesh (NLC) bt Sivakarthik (NLC) 3-2 (9-11, 12-14, 11-3, 11-6, 11-9).

Women: Kowshika (Jawahar) bt Selena Deepti (AGORC) 4-1 (11-6, 11-7, 11-2, 8-11, 11-8); Girls Under-19: M Hansini (MST) bt N Sharvani (MC) 4-3 (4-11, 11-2, 10-12, 11-6, 3-11, 11-5, 11-4); Girls Under-17: N Sharvani (MC) bt S Nalene Amrutha (MVM) 4-3 (6-11, 11-9, 9-11, 14-12, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5); Girls Under-15: N Sharvani (MC) bt BR Nandhini (MVM) 4-3 (8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6, 6-11, 3-11, 11-6); Girls Under-13: SS Bhuvanidha (SDAT Mdu) bt M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) 3-1 (11-5, 12-10, 9-11, 11-5); Girls Under-11: S Harjini (KTTC) bt G Varnika (SSA Erode) 3-2 (13-11, 10-12, 4-11, 15-13, 11-6).

Veteran: R Rajesh (LIC) bt Sudhakar (SPTTC) 3-1 (11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7); Corporate: N Aditya (M2P Fintech) bt J Arun Kumar (DBAA) 3-2 (13-11, 11-9, 8-11, 6-11, 11-8)

