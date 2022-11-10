Croatia’s Dalic mixes youth and experience

ZAGREB: Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic named a 26-man squad with a blend of new and experienced players for the World Cup in Qatar, pairing the expertise of veterans like Luka Modric and Domagoj Vida with younger talent like Josko Gvardiol. Croatia finished top of its Nations League group ahead of world champion France and Denmark, and the 2018 runner-up will be riding a wave of momentum heading into the 32-team tournament.

SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic and Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic and Josip Sutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic and Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir and Marko Livaja

Yakin names Swiss squad

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin will lean on experience, naming on Wednesday several veterans, including Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, in a 26-man squad. “We were spoiled for choice in some positions,” Yakin said in a statement.

SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin and Philipp Kohn

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Silvan Widmer, Ricardo Rodriguez and Edimilson Fernandes

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder and Ardon Jashari

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Haris Seferovic and Christian Fassnacht