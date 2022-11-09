Sports

Bengal gains innings lead against Tamil Nadu

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Bengal gained the all-important first innings lead against Tamil Nadu on the fourth day of the Group A of the U-19 Cooch Behar trophy in Dindigul on Tuesday.

As a result, Bengal collected three points to Tamil Nadu’s 1. Bengal took a lead of 29 runs. Tamil Nadu plays its next two games at Gujarat and Chandigarh.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 320 & 82 for one in 32 overs (SJ Arun Kumar 50*) drew with Bengal 349 in 141.1 overs (Sumit Nag 136, Rahul Prasad 61, P Vignesh 4/96). Points: Bengal 3; Tamil Nadu 1.

