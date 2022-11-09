AB de Villiers all praise for Suryakumar Yadav

NEW DELHI: The best batter on show in the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, may call the growing comparisons with AB de Villiers pre-mature but the original ‘Mr 360 degree’ South African finds them quite fair.

Surya has set the World Cup on fire with 225 runs from five games, including three fifties at a staggering strike rate of 193.97.

He has left the experts and fans in awe with his incredible range of strokes. The 32-year-old, who is a late entrant to international cricket, has made batting look ridiculously easy even in the toughest of conditions.

Amid constant talk of his ABD-like playing style, Surya recently said there can only be one ‘Mr 360’, but de Villiers himself begged to differ.

“I am very happy for Surya. I think he has come a very long way. I never saw this happening, the way he is playing. He was very conservative and stuck to his game plans at the start but he is now laying the platform and foundation and then starting to dominate the bowlers,” de Villiers said.

When asked if it is the right time to compare Surya with him, de Villiers, one of the most versatile batters in the game, said: “Yes they are. The only thing he will have to concentrate on is his consistency,” remarked de Villiers.