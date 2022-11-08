Sports

Bengal’s Sumit slams ton in Cooch Behar Trophy

Tamil Nadu scored 320 in its first innings. Sumit was involved in two half-century partnerships as he added 84 runs for the first wicket with Sayan Dey and he also put on 59 runs for the sixth wicket with Milind Mondal.
Sumit Nag
Sumit Nag
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Riding on a century from opener Sumit Nag, Bengal reached 275 for 7 at stumps on the third day against Tamil Nadu in the U-19 Group A Cooch Behar Trophy at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Monday.

Tamil Nadu scored 320 in its first innings. Sumit was involved in two half-century partnerships as he added 84 runs for the first wicket with Sayan Dey and he also put on 59 runs for the sixth wicket with Milind Mondal. Tamil Nadu’s P Vignesh was the pick of the bowlers taking four for 70.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 320 vs Bengal 275/7 in 113 overs (Sayan Dey 32, Sumit Nag 136, Milind Mondal 26, P Vignesh 4/70)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
bengal
Bowlers
Cooch Behar Trophy
NPR College Ground
Bengal’s Sumit
Tamil Nadu’s P Vignesh
sixth wicket

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in