Bengal’s Sumit slams ton in Cooch Behar Trophy

CHENNAI: Riding on a century from opener Sumit Nag, Bengal reached 275 for 7 at stumps on the third day against Tamil Nadu in the U-19 Group A Cooch Behar Trophy at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Monday.

Tamil Nadu scored 320 in its first innings. Sumit was involved in two half-century partnerships as he added 84 runs for the first wicket with Sayan Dey and he also put on 59 runs for the sixth wicket with Milind Mondal. Tamil Nadu’s P Vignesh was the pick of the bowlers taking four for 70.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 320 vs Bengal 275/7 in 113 overs (Sayan Dey 32, Sumit Nag 136, Milind Mondal 26, P Vignesh 4/70)